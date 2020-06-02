Beau Rivage reopens with new protocols in place

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Beau Rivage reopened to the public Monday and, like other casinos on the Coast, they had to institute safety protocols to ensure the safety of staff members and guests.
To comply with the state gaming commission’s guidelines, the casino will adhere to the 50 percent capacity restriction.
“It’s really great to see the response from our guests as we open up our doors today,” said Beau Rivage President Travis Lunn. “They really are appreciative of the measures we’ve taken to create a safe environment for them to come, still have fun and enjoy the casino, but also do it in a very safe way.”
Using the “Seven-Point Safety Plan” as released by MGM Resorts, employees will be screened. This entails temperature checks and specific COVID-19 training. They will also have to wear a mask.
To implement social distancing, floor guides will be placed as reminders throughout the building. Plexiglass will also be utilized in areas where physical distancing is difficult.
Stations to promote handwashing will be located on casino floors, and guestroom attendants will wear gloves when cleaning hotel rooms and will switch out gloves for each room.
Other regulations in restaurants will also be in effect for the restaurants that are reopening, which include Italian restaurant Stalla, Terrace Café and Snacks. Additionally, BR Prime Steakhouse will open this week.
Restaurant guests will know when their table is ready by a text message notification. They can also view the menu digitally via QR codes in the company’s Food and Beverage outlets.
As for guests, free masks will be provided. It is recommended that visitors wear a mask, but it’s not required in all areas. Masks will need to be used in salons, elevators where guests are present, and at table games where physical barriers aren’t in place.
Beau Rivage noted that “property amenities will be limited in this first phase of opening,” and valet parking will not be in use during this phase. However, complimentary self-parking is an option for hotel and casino guests.
