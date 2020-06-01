WATCH: Prepare South Mississippi - 2020 Hurricane Season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Even storm veterans have never been through a hurricane season during a pandemic. That’s why we’re talking about the changes and what you need to know to get you and your family prepared.
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be quite active, according to meteorologists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center. This year’s current prediction for the 2020 season expects 13 to 19 named storms, six to 10 of which could become hurricanes. Three to six of the hurricanes this year could become major hurricanes of category 3, 4 or 5.
The agency predicts a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.
