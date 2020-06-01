Tropical Depression Three forms in the Bay of Campeche

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Tropical Depression Three in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. It formed on Monday afternoon in the Bay of Campeche.
It’s the first day of hurricane season and the tropics are wasting no time. Tropical Depression Three will likely become Tropical Storm Cristobal by Tuesday. It is expected to linger around the Bay of Campeche through much of the week. It could turn farther north into the Gulf of Mexico be the weekend.
It is still too early to know exactly how strong this system will eventually become, exactly where it will make landfall, and whether or not the WLOX area will see any impacts at all.
There are some computer model projections that take this system back over Central America. Some computer model projections also show a Gulf Coast landfall Sunday through next Tuesday somewhere between Texas & Alabama. Depending on the track of this system, some places could see heavy rain.
“Any time we are on the east side of a land-falling system, that tends to bring us higher rain chances,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Monday. “The right side of a tropical system tends to be the wetter side.”
“So, this is something to watch for this weekend into early next week," Williams continued. "We could at least see a few rounds of scattered showers from time to time between Saturday June 6th and next Tuesday June 9th.”
The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began on Monday, June 1st.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.