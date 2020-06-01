MSU Ph. D student researches COVID-19 awareness during severe weather

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Craig Cee Cee is working on his doctoral degree in Meteorology at Mississippi State University, and for his dissertation, he wants to look at both COVID-19 preparedness and severe weather preparedness.
Craig Cee Cee is researching to see how people have responded to tornado warnings and if they responded differently during the pandemic this year, as suppose in other years.
“We don’t really have a precedence for anything like that. Are they going to have tornado shelters more readily or less readily, or is there social distancing in the shelters because that’s a strong CDC recommendation,” says Craig.
CeeCee says recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control were different during the tornado outbreak compared to now.
“Back in April, there wasn’t a strong recommendation for masks as there are now from the CDC,” said Cee Cee. “The shelter I was in here in Starkville, they were handing out masks, and most of everybody was wearing them, and we were trying to social distance. I don’t know if it was enough.”
Cee Cee explains how a pandemic like this is new to all of us, and we have to adjust to the pandemic and severe weather now.
“This is really something we haven’t even thought much about because we haven’t seen a pandemic on this scale in the world in nearly 100 years, and back 100 years ago, we didn’t have any tornado warnings or products or anyway to know,” said Cee Cee.
Cee Cee has a survey available for anyone to see if they are following COVID-19 precautions and severe weather preparedness measures. You can click here if you are interested in taking the survey.
