Lorraine Bates continues protesting Mayor Hal Marx

The events that occurred in Minneapolis that resulted in the death of George Floyd are tragic. It breaks my heart to see that man beg for his life... to take his final breath... under the knee of another that took an oath to protect him. There is no justification for that officers actions. Regardless of what transpired prior to that, that situation was contained once the handcuffs were in place. Besides that there were three other officers present. Those officers also failed. One, just one, could have intervened... should have stepped in to do the right thing. Police have to police themselves. We are held to a high standard and we should perform that way.