Live entertainment returns to Government Street

Government Street has been uncharacteristically quiet over the past few months. As of 8 a.m. Monday morning, live entertainment was once again allowed in Mississippi. So, Mayor Shea Dobson found a reason to celebrate. Dobson invited the Tall Boys to city hall for a thirty-minute concert, commemorating the lifting of restrictions. The life of Government Street is arguably live entertainment and groups like the Tall Boys that will now be allowed to help usher in a small, but modified, slice of life before COVID-19.