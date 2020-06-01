LIST: Summer feeding programs in South Mississippi

Moss Point School District will serve breakfast and lunch to all children under the age of 18 from June 1-26 and July 6-24. Meals will be available from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Magnolia Middle School, 4630 Magnolia St. The school district will also deliver meals to students throughout the district. For a full list of locations where the meal buses will stop, see the flyer below.