LIST: Summer feeding programs in South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Grab and Go meals are available at locations across South Mississippi, thanks to local school districts. Here is a list of the schools that will be serving meals.
Pascagoula-Gautier School District will provide meals to any children ages 18 and under for the month of June on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the following times and locations:
- 10:30-11:00 a.m.:
- Cherokee Elementary, 4102 Scovel Ave., Pascagoula
- Jackson Elementary, 3203 Lanier Ave., Pascagoula
- Pascagoula High, 1716 Tucker Ave., Pascagoula
- First Presbyterian Church, 1819 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula
- Alex & Daniels, 3906 Alex Ave., Pascagoula
- Arlington Elementary, 3511 Arlington St., Pascagoula
- College Park Elementary, 2617 Ladnier Road, Gautier
- Gautier Elementary, 505 Magnolia Tree Drive, Gautier
- South end of Ladnier Road near the Crossings, Gautier
- Ocean Estates, Gautier, 3336 Breakwater Drive, Gautier (at main office)
- Cambridge Baptist Church, 2017 Martin Bluff Road, Gautier
- 11:05-11:35 a.m.:
- Cambridge Apartments, 3414 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula
- Ingalls Ave. and Martin St., Pascagoula (empty lot)
- Colonial Manor Apartments, 1823 Parsley Ave., Pascagoula
- Dupont St. and Canty St., Pascagoula (empty lot)
- South Mississippi Surgeons parking lot, 2525 Telephone Road, Pascagoula (on Catalpa St. side)
- Taylor Heights Apartments, 2313 Old Mobile Ave., Pascagoula
- Pointe Apartments, 3513 Beasley Road, Gautier (across from police department)
- Magnolia Oaks Apartments, 2804 Dubarry Drive, Gautier
- Singing River Apartments, 3605 Gautier-Vancleave Road, Gautier
- Shoe Dept. parking lot, 1411 US-90, Gautier (near Isle of Pines Trailer Park)
- Martin Bluff Baptist Church, 7417 Martin Bluff Road, Gautier
Moss Point School District will serve breakfast and lunch to all children under the age of 18 from June 1-26 and July 6-24. Meals will be available from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Magnolia Middle School, 4630 Magnolia St. The school district will also deliver meals to students throughout the district. For a full list of locations where the meal buses will stop, see the flyer below.
George County School District will provide free meals for children 18 years and younger Monday through Thursday at George County Middle School from 11am to Noon beginning June 1, 2020.
Harrison County School District will provide meals free for any child ages 18 and under. Each Grab & Go meal package comes with breakfast and lunch. Adults may purchase a meal package that contains both breakfast and lunch for $5.00 (cash only). Meals are available June 1 at the following locations:
- Crossroads Elementary, 10453 Klein Rd, Gulfport
- D’Iberville Elementary, 4540 Brodie Rd, D’Iberville
- Woolmarket Elementary, 12513 John Lee Rd, Biloxi
- North Gulfport Middle, 4715 Illinois Ave, Gulfport
- Harrison Central Elementary, 15451 Dedeaux Rd, Gulfport
- Three Rivers Elementary, 13500 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport
- Pineville Elementary, 5192 Menge Ave, Pass Christian
- West Harrison High, 10399 County Farm Rd, Gulfport
- West Wortham Elementary and Middle, 20199 W Wortham Rd, Saucier
Biloxi Public Schools will provide meals free for any child ages 18 and under. Adults may purchase a meal package that contains both breakfast and lunch for $3.25 (cash only). Meals are available Monday through Thursday beginning June 1. Breakfast will be served from 8-9 a.m.; lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
- Gorenflo Elementary, 771 Elder St, Biloxi
- North Bay Elementary, 1825 Popp’s Ferry Rd, Biloxi
- Popp’s Ferry Elementary, 364 Nelson Rd, Biloxi
- Biloxi Upper, 1424 Father Ryan Ave, Biloxi
Gulfport School District will provide free breakfast and lunch for all children 18 years and younger, and for disabled individuals 21 years and younger. Adult lunches may be purchased for $3.25. The meal giveaways will take place Monday-Friday for the entire month of June, and July 6-31.
- Gulfport Central Middle School, 1310 42nd Ave, Gulfport (Breakfast: 7:45-8:45am/Lunch: 10:45am-12:45pm)
- Gulfport High School, 100 Perry St, Gulfport (Breakfast: 7-8am/10:45am-12:45pm)
Long Beach School District will offer Grab & Go meals beginning June 1, 2020 at Quarles Elementary. Meals are free for all children 18 years and younger no matter where you attend school. Breakfast and lunch will be offered Monday-Friday from 10:30am until 12:30pm. Adults may purchase a meal for $3.
Pass Christian School District will offer free Grab & Go meals for kids 18 and younger beginning June 1, 2020 at Pass Christian Elementary School, Pass Christian Middle School, and Delisle Elementary School from 11am until 1pm. The program runs from June 1-26 and July 6-24, 2020.
Hancock County School District will provide Grab & Go Meals on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11am until Noon starting June 1, 2020 until further notice. Pickup locations will be at:
- South Hancock Elementary, 6590 Lakeshore Rd, Bay St Louis
- Hancock North Central Elementary, 6122 Cuevas Town Rd, Kiln
Bay Waveland School District will provide Grab & Go Meals throughout the month of June, Mondays through Thursdays from 11am until 1pm. The pickup location will be at Bay-Waveland Middle School for all children 18 years and under.
Poplarville School District will provide free Grab & Go meals June 1-26, 2020 for children 18 years and younger at Poplarville Middle School on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Mondays and Wednesdays, children will receive enough food for two lunches and two breakfasts. On Fridays, they will receive one breakfast and one lunch.
Picayune School District will offer free Grab & Go meals (breakfast and lunch) Monday through Friday from 11am to 1pm at the following sites:
- Roseland Park Elementary, 1610 Gilcrease Ave, Picayune
- Picayune Junior High, 702 Goodyear Blvd, Picayune
- South Side Elementary, 1500 Rosa St, Picayune
- Nicholson Elementary, 1887 Highway 11 South, Picayune
Pearl River County School District has concluded its school year feeding program and does not have a summer feeding program. But those families are more than welcome to pick up meals from the Picayune or Poplarville summer feeding programs. Children do not have to be enrolled in those school districts to receive free meals.
