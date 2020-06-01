June 3 & 5: Free mask giveaway for George Co. residents

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in George County will have the opportunity to pick up a free face mask this week as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The giveaway will take place on Wednesday afternoon and Friday morning at the public parking located on the corner Ratliff Street and Summer Street behind the courthouse, located across from the George County administrative building.
The George County Emergency Management Office (GCEMO) is organizing the event and said it will be drive-thru pick up only. They ask that drivers remain in their vehicles during pick up as a county employee will come to the car with the free face mask. GCEMO said "the face masks are the ‘KN95 model’ which is according to manufacturers, rated to capture 95% of small particles (0.3 microns). "
“This is a good opportunity for all George County residents to participate in the distribution of these KN95 face masks,” explains Nancy Smith, George County Emergency Management Director. “These masks are another layer of defense during this pandemic for residents and their families. The goal is to help those who have not been able to get masks to-date.”
Wednesday, June 3
- 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, June 5
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Distribution Guidelines for George County:
- Be a George County resident
- Display a George County tag on your vehicle
- Pick up one face mask for every household member (maximum number: 6)
- Do not exit your vehicle
