Inside Biloxi football team’s safety protocol for return to practice

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As high school athletics return to the field this week, coaches and administrators are busy putting together practice plans that meet health and safety guidelines.
“It’s been very chaotic, and that’s nobody’s fault because it’s something that we’re dealing with that nobody has ever dealt with before," Biloxi head football coach Katlan French said. "We’re trying to set the rules and regulations, and the number one thing we want to make sure we do is keep everyone safe.”
Each day before practice, players will line up here at the main entrance at a safe social distance to get their temperatures checked. If their temperature is below a certain number, they will then go immediately to their assigned groups to either the weight room, the north endzone or the south endzone.
“You’ll be divided up based off your positions," French explained. "We’re really keeping them separated that way. We’ll rotate through, spend about 30 minutes at each and call it a day.”
In between sessions, groups will not be allowed to walk past each other. And in the weight room, sanitizing and distancing are emphasized heavily.
“In our weight room, each player will have a rack to themselves, and they will not have a spotter. We will make sure they do a weight where they do not need a spotter," French said. "When their weight room session is over, we’re going to completely wipe everything down, and they’ll move to the south endzone and start doing position work. South endzone will go to the north endzone, and north endzone will go to the weight room.”
While coach French, his staff and his players are eager to hit the field once again, everyone involved is fully dedicated to two simple, yet vital, words: safety first.
“We really want to ease them back into this, it’s been a lot of off-time for them and we want to make sure we keep them safe and healthy, number one," he said.
