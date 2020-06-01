Infinity Space Center safely welcomes guests back

HANCOCK CO., Miss. (WLOX) - Museums began to reopen on Monday under the Safe Return order, and the Infinity Space Center was among those welcoming guests back in a safe manner— starting at the front door.
“We are counting the number of folks that get to come into the museum. We are at least at half capacity, probably a little less. We will have one group come in to decide what they would like to purchase and go to the cash register,” said the executive director at Infinity Space Center, Jill Senn.
The reopening came with safety precautions, including hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markings on the floor and safety signage throughout the museum.
Additionally, employees were frequently wiping down surfaces as cleanliness helps to slow the spread of COVID-19. They are also required to wash their hands every hour and wear a mask.
As for guests, masks are recommended but not required. Mask or not, guests were happy to be back.
“Honestly, it’s just really nice to be out again and to see people— be around people. Also, we’ve missed the educational part of it as you can tell,” said visitor, Christine Brasseaux.
Senn said the museum has been closed since March 17th.
