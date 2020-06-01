Hot & dry Monday. Wet weekend ahead?

This morning is off to a nice start with slightly lower humidity. Expect mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures start off in the 70s, with some cooler 60s inland. But, this afternoon will be hot in the upper 80s and 90s. By midweek, we’ll expect a muggier pattern as wind off the Gulf brings in higher humidity. By late week into the weekend, models show signs of Gulf moisture leading to tropical downpours. There is a high chance that a depression or storm will develop by Friday in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane season begins today and will run until November 30.