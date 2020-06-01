Heating up today. Higher rain chances tomorrow.

It’s going to be another hot day, but at least the humidity is tolerable. Highs will be near 90 this afternoon. Many of us will stay dry, but isolated showers may squeeze in this afternoon. We’re going to be dry tonight with lows in the low 70s.
The humidity will be higher on Tuesday and Wednesday as tropical moisture moves back into South Mississippi. A few showers and storms will be possible each day of the week. Some of us could get caught under heavy downpours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
In the tropics, we are watching a disturbance near the Bay of Campeche. It has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next few days. It may move into the Gulf through the week. It’s still too early to know who will see the greatest impacts if it does develop or where it will travel.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.