Boat fire extinguished in Ocean Springs; no injuries reported

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A boat fire near Mikey’s on the Bayou— located on Washington Avenue— broke out Monday afternoon with the Ocean Springs Fire Department responding to the call.
According to Ocean Springs fire chief Derek McCoy, the flaming boat underwent heavy damage; however, no injuries were reported.
McCoy said his crew extinguished the fire, which involved a boat on a trailer and a single vehicle that was towing the boat. While the boat sustained significant damage, there was minimal damage done to the towing vehicle.
The Jackson County Fire District is now handling the case as McCoy noted “the incident is actually located just outside OSFD jurisdiction and lies within the jurisdiction of Jackson County.”
The story will be updated as more details come in.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.