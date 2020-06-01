AFRH said it’s too early to welcome visitors

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -While the state continues to get back to normal, the Armed Forces Retirement Home (AFRH) in Gulfport says it is too soon to let people visit the nursing home. Similarly, it’s too early to let residents leave.
Those of older age are at a higher risk of becoming severely ill from the novel coronavirus, and the CDC has specific recommendations for retirement communities such as residents establishing “a ‘buddy’ system to ensure they stay connected" and having "medication and supplies on hand.”
At AFRH, they are watching what the CDC suggests in regard to safely reopening nursing home communities, and they deemed it was best for their residents to leave the doors shut for visitors and residents for the time being.
However, Kelly said they do plan on reopening some of their on-campus services. He noted that they will enforce strict social distancing and disinfection methods when they do reopen those services.
As for the staff and residents at AFRH, none of them tested positive for the virus when baseline testing was conducted, according to Kelly.
In early May, however, they reported that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. In their press release, AFRH said that the employee was sent home to recover and was to test negative two times before heading back to work.
