12-year-old hands out essential supplies to elderly in Crystal Springs

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Another senior in Crystal Springs received a box of essential supplies during this coronavirus pandemic, Saturday.
12-year-old Samiya Craft is the one to take for her generosity and love for the community.
“Toilet paper, masks, snack bags, stuff to clean the toilet, the tub...," said Craft.
Craft said she was in a discount store one day when she saw an elderly woman struggle to find cleaning supplies.
She then told her father, Frederick Massey about her packaging idea.
“While most kids’ minds is on games, playing -- well hers is on that too but she’s also got a good heart. She always want to that’s a trait that’s hard to come by."
Craft has given out at least 50 care boxes to those in need.
Some of the supplies were donated to Craft; the 12-year-old used her own money to buy the rest, with a little help from her parents.
“I have my own savings account,” said Craft.
"If she didn’t put in any money, we still [was] going to do it. Cause the way she thought about helping people that’s enough in itself,' said Massey
Craft said the project is her way of paying it forward for all the help her family received during tough times; "because my mama have an illness called silicatosis and they helped. And my dad had a kidney transplant, which my Auntie Tootie, She helped donate the kidney.”
The pre-teen hopes her efforts inspire others to do the same.
“You should always get back and don’t be stingy with stuff,” said Craft.
“Always be willing to help. When you give blessings, blessings always come back to you,” said Massey.
