Tropical development possible over Gulf of Mexico this week

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the potential for tropical development over the southern Gulf of Mexico later this week.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda from the eastern Pacific will weaken and move north through Guatemala and Central America over the next 2-5 days.
Redevelopment is possible once it moves back over the Bay of Campeche or southern Gulf of Mexico. Forecast models hint that a new tropical depression could form and move farther north into the Gulf of Mexico. There is still plenty of uncertainty with how strong this system could become and where it may travel. We’ll closely watch how this system will evolve.
The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins on Monday, June 1. The next tropical storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season will be named Cristobal.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.