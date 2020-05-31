Tropical Development Possible in the Gulf of Mexico This Week.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is eyeing the chance for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. As of 7 AM Sunday, The National Hurricane Center gives a medium chance for tropical cyclone development over the Bay of Campeche through June 4.
Tropical Storm Amanda from the Pacific will weaken and move north through Guatemala and Central America. It will continue to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of Central America. It is expected to weaken into a depression on Sunday, and dissipate by Monday. However, its remnants may travel into the Bay of Campeche by the middle of the week.
As the remnants move back over open water, they may become more organized. Forecast models hint that a new tropical depression could form and move farther north into the Gulf of Mexico. There is still plenty of uncertainty with how strong this system could become and where it may travel. We’ll closely watch how this system will evolve.
The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins on Monday, June 1. The next tropical storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season will be named Cristobal.
