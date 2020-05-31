Pedestrian in critical condition following vehicle accident in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle near Highway 49 and Russell Boulevard.
According to Gulfport police, officers responded to the scene around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in reference to a collision between a car and pedestrian. The person struck by the vehicle was then taken to a local hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.
The Gulfport Police Department asks that you contact them at 228-868-5959 if you have any information regarding this incident. You can also contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details come in.
