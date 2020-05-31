Shooting in Gulfport leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Six people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired near South Carolina Avenue and Polk Steet. One of the victims died from their injuries.
Gulfport Police responded to the scene around 1 a.m. Sunday morning and have not released any information regarding the suspect. They ask that you contact them at 228-868-5959 if you have any information regarding this incident. You can also contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
There are limited details at this time as this is a developing story. Additionally, the Harrison County coroner has identified the male victim and is waiting to notify family before releasing his name.
