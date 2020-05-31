Ocean Springs football preparing for return to practice

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - As football teams prepare to return to practice this week, Blake Pennock and his staff at Ocean Springs High School will be ready to go Monday morning with the safety of the team as a priority.
“We’re going to do everything we can," Pennock said. "We’ve spent all this week working with the details of what you can and can’t do, and making sure we have all the things in place to make sure everybody who comes in here is safe.”
The protocol is extensive and begins before anyone is able to even set foot on the field.
“We have to take their temperature before they come in. We have sanitizing stations everywhere. We have multiple spray bottles that are going to be sprayed between each exercise," Pennock said. "We’re going to have all hands on deck. It’s a lot of detail, but it’s what you have to do.”
Pennock is entering his first season as head coach of the Greyhounds and now faces a short off-season as he prepares his new team - and gets to know his new staff – after losing time in the spring.
“That teach time is really valuable, and that’s lost to actually see and do it," he said. "But we have done the absolute best we can, I believe, to curve that a little bit with our online meetings and installs and practices.”
Despite the full staff not being able to get together until this past week, Pennock and the coaches feel ready to hit the field again, and that has trickled down to his players, too.
“That’s the great part about it, our kids are super excited. They’re going to jump into this thing, and I think we’re going to be able to try and make up for lost time this summer," he said. "I think everybody is ready to go, the first day or two may have some bumps and bruises but we’ll be good to go.”
