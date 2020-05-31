Gulf Islands Water Park opens to good crowds with safety in mind

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Having a little fun requires a lot of work and some new direction because of COVID-19.
It’s been a busy opening weekend for Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport.
“We’re trying to encourage everyone to be socially distant,” said general manager Mark Moore. “We’re providing queue lines throughout the park that are spaced out, but at the end of the day, we depend upon the customer to work with us to maintain social distancing. Obviously, at times, we accidentally get too close to each other. If it happens, just back up, work with us, and we’ll all have a great summer and a lot of fun.”
Moore said it was a small window to climb through to get ready.
“We had to get open in about two weeks,” he said. “There was a lot to do in a very short amount of time. We’re glad to get it done. The crowds have been great.”
They were great enough to give Moore some positive vibes for the summer season.
“We’re excited for the season and the tourism industry,” he said. “Although it may be down in some ways, we’re hoping the locals will come out. People may not take a trip, say, to Disney World, but they may be willing to drive an hour to an hour and a half and come see us.”
That is exactly what Christine Goettz of Chalmette, Louisiana, did for her son’s ninth birthday celebration, and she said she feels safe here.
“I do, and I wouldn’t have him out here if I didn’t feel safe, that’s for sure,” she said. “I think it also helps that all of the employees here are making sure that everyone is following the guidelines.”
Michelle Wallace also made the trip across state lines. Although she’s from Slidell, Louisiana, the water park has been a regular destination for her and her family.
“Well, I cried yesterday because I wasn’t going to be able to make it the first day they were open,” she said with a laugh. “So, I’m glad we made it today. We’re really blessed to be able to get back out and have some fun.”
Moore said he is in the process of hiring even more staff as the park gears up for summer.
