Funeral homes review safety protocols after COVID-19 outbreak at northeast Mississippi funeral

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - State health officials are investigating a recent large gathering at a funeral service in northeast Mississippi after it was linked to a cluster of coronavirus cases.
They report nearly a dozen people were infected.
Local funeral home directors are now evaluating their safety protocols to prevent the same from happening here.
“We’re used to coming and nurturing and hugging and showing sympathy and support, and it’s a risk to come and do that as we used to," said Chad Riemann, president of Riemann Family Funeral Homes.
It’s a risk that Riemann said Riemann Family Funeral Homes tries best they can to mitigate.
“We’re taking precautions. We’re cleaning our facilities. We’re expecting people to social distance. Our team is washing their hands every hour," he said.
Riemann said the funeral home has been and will continue to closely follow CDC and state guidelines to limit large group gatherings to prevent a similar case like the one in northeast Mississippi.
“We’re going to mark off every other pew. We’re going to ask people that are not in close families to sit apart from each other, and we’ll do what we can do to help the spread of the virus not go any further," he said.
Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Homes are also doing what they can to stop the spread of coronavirus. Jeff O’Keefe Jr., president of Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Homes, said they’re relying on the community to make smart decisions in order to limit crowds.
“We’ve just tried to still maintain our own practices but really not trying to get in that size of a crowd for the services," he said. “We’ve not been in a situation where there has been a big crowd, because everyone has been actively socializing safely."
They’ve also set up sanitizing stations and offer masks to funeral attendees.
“Safety protocol has always been at the forefront of our industry, so now it’s just a matter of educating those that are coming to practice safely," O’Keefe said. “As being 100% family-owned and operated, we have to safely make our own decisions by way of safety protocol for attendees, which isn’t an exact science."
He said some families are opting for memorial services at a later date, or they’re choosing to live stream the funeral service.
“We’re just kind of reminding families that we do still have that availability if that family themselves doesn’t want to put any of the general public or have the general public come through, and potentially put others at risk for illness," he said.
Some funeral homes are also offering alternatives to traditional services such as services at the home of the family of the deceased, or drive-through funerals to limit large crowds.
