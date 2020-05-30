Louisiana Knights to Play at MGM Park

“Obviously we would be excited to finally get back on the field regardless, but being aided by an organization like the Biloxi Shuckers makes things even better,” said founder and President of the Louisiana Knights Jack Cressend. “We are excited for the opportunity this provides for our players. While the world, including baseball, has been stopped during this pandemic, we have been steady at work making the necessary adjustments to keep us in compliance with all state and federal guidelines. The safety of players, coaches and fans is always our top priority. While everything won’t be the same as before, we are eager to watch our players compete on the field.”