LIVE: Protesters calling for resignation of Petal Mayor Hal Marx

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Protesters calling for Petal Mayor Hal Marx to resign have gathered at city hall for a second day of demonstration.
More than 100 people participated in a peaceful protest Friday afternoon to call for Marx to resign.
Marx has come under fire for comments he made on social media regarding the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a black man, died while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minn.
Video of Floyd’s arrest has sparked outrage and protests across the country and led to an FBI investigation.
The video shows Floyd yelling “I can’t breathe” repeatedly while a white police officer pinned him down with a knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.
The officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.