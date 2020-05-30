Graduating seniors at D’Iberville High School refuse to let COVID-19 ruin their graduation ceremony

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - With everything COVID-19 has taken away, seniors across the Coast have spent the last few months wondering if they would get to graduate. Friday, the hopes of D’iberville High School students culminated in a graduation ceremony they won’t soon forget.
Name after name, the coliseum filled with applause— even though the seats weren’t packed with people.
The socially distanced ceremony had everyone spaced apart, and graduates could only have four people come inside to show their support. Yet, this graduation almost didn’t happen.
“Our lives were at standstill, preventing one of the most important milestones of our lives,” said Trinity Linh Vy Hoang, D’Iberville student council executive president.
Students have spent the last few months with more questions than answers. Perhaps the biggest one was:
“Why us? Why did this have to happen now? What’s going to happen now? What are we going to do? We were all heartbroken, resentful and confused—maybe a mix of all three. But if you stop for a moment, a moment between all that built up anger and dejection and think about it, why not us? If anyone could handle this, it’s the class of 2020,” said Hoang.
And class valedictorian Hannah Lorene Mosley may have summed it up best.
“Class of COVID 19 this is an ending, but you’re also starting the rest of your life. It’s been a wild ride gang," Mosely said. "Now we get to go on new adventures, and I can’t wait to see where they take us!”
