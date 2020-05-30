Governor Tate Reeves gives update on DMV offices in the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many around the state are waiting to get driver’s licenses.
During his daily COVID-19 briefing Friday, we asked Governor Tate Reeves when there will be an announcement about the Department of Motor Vehicles reopening.
The governor says the announcement will come very soon.
Governor Reeves said, “I would anticipate that very early next week we will lay out a detailed plan of how we can get DMV back open. To do it in a safe, responsible way, but also we’re talking, and here’s what’s important, we’ve got to scale up there as well. We’ve got to scale up the number of folks that are working there. We’ve got to make sure that we understand that there is going to be a backlog.”
The governor says there was a backlog before DMV offices were closed around the state due to coronavirus. He says the new Commissioner of Public Safety, Sean Tindell, will be on the job beginning Monday.
Governor Reeves is also extending his executive order that puts stricter health rules in place for high risk areas until June 8th.
He said during his daily briefing anyone in Wayne County is at severe risk of spreading coronavirus.
Governor Reeves said, "We’re going to add Wayne County, which. as we discussed yesterday, is one of the most dangerous parts of the state when it comes to COVID-19 transmission at this moment. If you live in Wayne County please take greater risk measures to protect your family.
Four counties are being removed from the list including: Attala, Leake, Scott and Newton Counties.
In addition to Wayne County, Holmes, Jasper, Neshoba and Lauderdale Counties are still hot spots for COVID-19 in the state.
The Governor announced the launch of a site for small businesses impacted by coronavirus to apply for grants.
Small businesses with 50 employees or less can get up to $25,000. The new site is backtobusinessms.org. You can find out more here.
