Feeling like summer this weekend

It’s going to be very warm and humid today. Highs will be in the upper 80s, and we may have some pop-up showers and storms this afternoon. Any rain should dissipate tonight. Slightly drier air will move into South Mississippi. Lows will be in the upper 60s.
High pressure will keep us dry and hot on Sunday and Monday. We’ll be sunny with highs near 90.
A few more showers and storms are possible Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
