WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Spring football may have been canceled due to COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping quarterbacks from across the coast from honing their craft.
“The most important thing we focus on is our mechanics. Ball up and tight, up and over," Academy Coordinator, Wyatt Davis, told WLOX. "I mean it’s easier to sit there and make throws in the pocket when nobody’s rushing you. When you get live bulls thrown at you and defenders coming at you, you see what you’re really made of.”
Former Pearl River Central QB, Wyatt Davis, started The 601 Elite Quarterback and Skill Academy three years ago to help train area signal callers. After winning two national titles at East Mississippi, Davis knows whats needed to succeed at the next level.
“When I left East Mississippi it was something on my heart, like I felt like it was a calling in me, dude," Davis said.
"I want to help other kids that play quarterback to get to places where they want to be. It’s a lot of underrated players that come from the coast. I felt like it’s my job and opportunity to help them as much as I possibly can.”
Coast standouts such Bay High’s Josh Peters and Moss Point’s Ruben Lee Jr. are taking advantage of Davis’s teachings. Even former Pass Christian quarterback Dustin Allison who led the state in passing in 2019, is willing to do whatever it takes to take his game up a notch before his first year of college ball at Pearl River.
“The mental part of the game, you’ve got to know what to do on this situation, where to do that, especially like footwork," Allison explained. "I need to work on footwork and compete against all of the other quarterbacks like Ruben, which is one of the best in Class 4A.”
Peters spoke on what he’s trying to tweak in his skill set that will ultimately make the Tigers better next season.
“Arm strength," Peters told WLOX. "I want to improve my arm strength and I want guys to lean on me. Being the best I can be for my team.”
Heading into his senior season, Ruben Lee Jr. is grateful for Wyatt’s sessions as he plans on having a big year leading the Moss Point Tigers.
“It’s a blessing because Wyatt doesn’t have to be here, he doesn’t have to do this for us man," Lee Jr. said.
"He’s doing this out of the kindness of his heart and he just loves working, you know. That’s why I love working with him, he has that dominant mentality.”
As the summer rolls on, Davis knows passing down his knowledge will be vital in the development of his young stars.
“I’ve had more of a enjoyable time being apart of their journey rather than throwing a touchdown pass on a Friday night," Davis said.
"It’s made a big impact on my life and I hope one day those kids do the same for a kid coming up to them wanting help and that’s what this is all about.”
Training sessions for the Academy are on Tuesday and Wednesday each week from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for twenty dollars per participant.
Wyatt says the Academy is welcome to all quarterback’s in the Gulf Coast region. For any questions you may have, head over to their Facebook page below.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.