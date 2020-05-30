Celebrate Sisters Foundation empowering young women amid tense time

“For the young group that we focus on, we really want to make sure that they are able to voice themselves. We are more like a sounding board, and we pay really close attention to their dynamics. And the celebration today, what we try to do is celebrate them— that’s why we are called “Celebrate Sisters”— because that’s not often what we see. We always see negativity and what people are doing wrong, and we want to highlight the great things that they are doing,” said one of the founders of the Celebrate Sisters Foundation, Dr. Ja’Wanda Grant.