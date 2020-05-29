WATCH: Crowd protesting Petal Mayor Hal Marx

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A crowd has gathered at Petal City Hall to protest comments Mayor Hal Marx made on social media in reference to the death of George Floyd.
Around 100 protesters had gathered outside city hall by 12:30 p.m.
The crowd is protesting comments Marx made on social media regarding video of Floyd’s arrest that has circulated online and caused outrage, protests and an FBI investigation.
The video shows Floyd, a black man, yelling “I can’t breathe” repeatedly while a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him down with a knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.
Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minn.
The officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, was arrested Friday. It is unclear what charges Chauvin will face.
The Petal Board of Aldermen asked Marx to resign during a special called meeting Thursday night. Marx refused.
WARNING: The raw video from the meeting contains some graphic language.
The board unanimously approved a resolution to censure Marx over his comments and tabled motions to reduce his salary and adopt a social media policy.
