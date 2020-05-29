Officals investigating RV, camper-trailer fire in Harrison Co.

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Fire Rescue is investigating the destruction of a camper-trailer and RV Friday morning.
Units responded to an area just off Cleo Smith Road just before 8 a.m. Harrison County Fire Chief said the report came in that one vehicle, a camper, was on fire. When the units arrived, they discovered that there was an RV in addition to the camper on fire. Both the camper and the RV were destroyed in the fire. There were no victims in the incident.
Officials are working to determine if anyone lived in the RV or camper and the cause of the fire.
Sullivan said until officials are able to find out for sure whether someone was or was not living there, this will be an open-ended investigation.
