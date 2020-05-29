NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX & NCAA.org) - The Division I Council of the NCAA have extended the recruiting dead period again, this time through July 31st for all sports. This is the third extension in the past two months in response to COVID-19.
The dead period has been a challenge for coaches as it doesn’t allow face-to-face interaction, such as on-campus and in-home visits or scouting of recruits, but they are allowed to send phone calls, text messages, and emails.
The committee says it will also allow strength & conditioning coaches to virtually observe voluntary workouts on June 1st. The committee will continue to explore the opportunity for strength and conditioning coaches to conduct voluntary workouts virtually, as they do during in-person, on-campus voluntary workouts.
“The extension maintains consistent recruiting rules for all sports and allows coaches to focus on the student-athletes who may be returning to campus,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. “The committee is committed to reviewing the dead period again in late June or early July.”
The committee will regularly evaluate the dead period, continuing to be guided by medical experts.
