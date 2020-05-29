Milwaukee Brewers to pay stipends to Minor League clubs through June

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers are still playing the "waiting game" as to when they will be able to kick off their 2020 season and have a chance to bring in their first-ever Southern League Championship.
Thankfully, the players can say they're still bringing home a paycheck as Brewers Beat Writer, Adam McCalvy, reported this afternoon that the Milwaukee Brewers have committed to continue paying their minor leaguers a weekly four hundred dollar stipend through the end of June.
The cut off period for the stipend was originally supposed to end on May 31st.
