Jones Co. deputy fired over comments on death of George Floyd

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced a deputy has been terminated due to comments regarding the death of George Floyd.
JCSD issued a statement Friday morning in a Facebook post to address what happened.
WDAM reached out to Sheriff Joe Berlin for comment on what happened and how it was handled.
“I was made aware of the post last night, and I contacted our lead deputy and he made calls to take care of the situation,” said Berlin. “Regardless of the situation, we do not tolerate these types of messages on social media. We have a strict social media policy, we will not condone comments like this at this time or any other matter.”
This comes one day after Petal Mayor Hal Marx refused a request to resign over comments he made on social media regarding Floyd’s death.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.