Gulf Islands Waterpark prepares to reopen with changes

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulf Islands Waterpark will reopen on Saturday at 10 a.m.
The pools are filled, the inner tubes are ready, and the wave pool is rocking and rolling.
Gulf Islands Waterpark had to delay opening due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but now that it has the green light from the state to reopen, general manager Mark Moore said they can’t wait to start their summer season.
“We’re super excited to be opening tomorrow. There’s going to be a little bit of rain in the forecast, but it’s still a great opportunity for everybody to come out, take their chance, get in the water,” Moore said.
A trip to Gulf Islands will look a little different this year. They’re calling it a summer of six feet as social distancing rules will be enforced. Guests will be spaced out six feet apart as they wait in line for the slides.
The park is also operating at 50% capacity.
“We’re strongly encouraging all of our guests to buy their tickets or their season tickets online on our website,” Moore said.
Other changes include online ordering for food and drinks so people can avoid waiting in line.
“We’re doing everything on those lines just to eliminate reasons for people to be in groups,” he said.
Staff members are being encouraged to wear masks when they can and to wash their hands frequently.
Despite the changes, Moore said there’s one thing that won’t change - all the fun.
“We live to bring memories and family fun times for people. That’s just who we are. That’s the purpose for us being open, and to not do that in many ways just be a major letdown, so we are so glad, so excited just to be open, to have the opportunity to serve the Mississippi Gulf Coast and surrounding areas.”
The CDC said proper operation and disinfection of pools, hot tubs, and water playgrounds should kill the virus that causes COVID-19.
Gulf Island’s Zip and Fun Adventure Park is also now open but only on weekends. They hope to have it open full time by mid-June.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.