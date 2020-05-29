For Friday, expect a chance for showers and thunderstorms with afternoon highs in the mid 80s which could be a few degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon. Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with overnight lows in the 60s and 70s. The weekend brings a mainly hot pattern. There’s a slight chance for a few isolated showers on Saturday. As a high pressure system arrives, expect drier weather Sunday with perhaps lower humidity on Monday. In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center gives a low chance for a depression or a storm to form in the central Atlantic within the next five days. There are no tropical threats to the WLOX area over the next five days. Hurricane season officially starts three days from today.