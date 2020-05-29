Alcorn State Football Receive Votes in Preseason Poll

LORMAN, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, HERO Sports released their Top-25, just 99 days out from the 2020 FCS football season, and the Alcorn State Braves were listed. The Braves came in a few votes shy of cracking the Top-25, right behind Yale, but were the only SWAC team to receive recognition.
Alcorn State won their second straight SWAC title - fourth in the last six years - but have yet to come away with a Celebration Bowl trophy, falling in Atlanta last season for the third time in five years of the postseason game’s existence.
Fred McNair’s squad have a great shot at running it back as SWAC Offensive Player of the Year, QB Felix Harper, returns as well as several veteran players. Alcorn is on a 10-game home winning-streak, the fifth-longest active streak in FCS.
