USM announces condensed schedule for fall 2020 semester

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The fall 2020 semester for students at The University of Southern Mississippi will look a bit different than usual because of COVID-19.
The university announced Thursday it will operate on a condensed schedule during the fall semester.
The semester will begin on Aug. 17, and on-campus instruction will end Nov. 23. Students will take exams online the week of Nov. 30.
The abbreviated schedule will not include the traditional fall break in mid-October.
The previous plan was for the semester to start on Aug. 24 and end on Dec. 3.
“As we prepare for resuming on-campus operations, the safety and health of our USM community remains our top priority,” said University President Rodney D. Bennett. “The condensed fall calendar will present new challenges, but the fall semester will undoubtedly be another opportunity for USM to demonstrate our proven ability to meet any challenge with innovation and determination.”
The university said the abbreviated semester will give students and staff fewer chances to travel outside of the region, hopefully preventing the spread of COVID-19 on campus.
In addition to the schedule changes, the university is also implementing health protocols and procedures to help keep students, faculty and staff members safe.
The complete fall 2020 academic calendar will be posted on the Office of the Registrar’s website by June 1.
