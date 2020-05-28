Saints Finalize Preseason Schedule

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NewOrleansSaints.com) - The Black and Gold’s 2020 preseason slate is set. New Orleans will start by playing two games on the road, followed by two inside the 'Dome.
New Orleans and the Rams are scheduled to open the newly constructed SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., when they play Los Angeles on Friday, August 14, with a 9:00 p.m. CT kickoff. The clubs are tied at 2-2 in the preseason series, the Rams lead the regular season series 41-33 and the postseason rivalry is tied 1-1. The Saints are 26-27 in preseason openers all-time after falling to Minnesota 34-25 in the 2019 opener.
In Week Two, the Saints will head north to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday, Aug. 23. The contest will be nationally televised FOX (FOX 8 WVUE locally) at 7 p.m. CT. The Saints lead the Steelers 9-7 in the regular season series, while Pittsburgh holds a 9-3 edge in the preseason.
In Week Three, New Orleans will kickoff their 2020 Mercedes-Benz Superdome slate and play the Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7:00 p.m. CT. The Saints have a 5-5 preseason record against the Texans and a 3-2 regular season mark after their come-from-behind 30-28 season-opening win over Houston in 2019.
The Saints will close out the preseason at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Miami Dolphins prior to the roster cutdown to 53 players. The contest will be played on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 7:00 p.m. CT. It’s the fifth consecutive year that New Orleans finishes the preseason at home, the second straight against Miami. The Dolphins lead the all-time preseason series 15-7, including a 16-13 win over the Saints in the 2019 preseason finale. The 22 meetings between the two teams in the preseason is the second-most by a Saints preseason opponent to the 30 exhibitions with the Tennessee Titans/Houston Oilers franchise.
Viewers are able to watch three games on WLOX— Week 1 vs the L.A. Rams, Week 3 against Houston and Week 4 against Miami.