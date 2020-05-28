Saints Finalize Preseason Schedule

The Saints will close out the preseason at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Miami Dolphins prior to the roster cutdown to 53 players. The contest will be played on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 7:00 p.m. CT. It’s the fifth consecutive year that New Orleans finishes the preseason at home, the second straight against Miami. The Dolphins lead the all-time preseason series 15-7, including a 16-13 win over the Saints in the 2019 preseason finale. The 22 meetings between the two teams in the preseason is the second-most by a Saints preseason opponent to the 30 exhibitions with the Tennessee Titans/Houston Oilers franchise.