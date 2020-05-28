Port director Jonathan Daniels emotional at first board meeting since announcing resignation

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As usual, port executive director Jonathan Daniels was all business at the Mississippi State Port Authority board meeting Thursday, until it was time to talk about his kids.
“So, it’s been a difficult situation not being as close to them as I’ve wanted to be,” he said, choked up with emotion. “But, now I get that opportunity.”
This was his first board meeting after he announced his resignation to become the chief executive officer and port director at Port Everglades in Broward County, Florida.
“It was not an easy decision at all for me to consider this type of move," he said.
Daniels, who has been director and CEO since June 2013, will be leaving about the third week of June.
In the meantime, he has a full agenda.
“We still have work to do,” Daniels said. “There’s operating agreements that we’re reviewing and trying to bring to culmination. There are budgets that need to be put in place. There’s a lot of work that we’re going to accomplish in the next month or so. For me, I think that keeps my mind off of it, in many respects. I think when that time comes toward the end of June when the moving truck comes in and it’s time to leave, that’s when it’s really going to hit me.”
For the board, it will be a tough task trying to replace him.
“I think he leaves a great legacy for the port, for Gulfport and the state of Mississippi,” said board vice president E.J. Roberts.
He added that he wants the new director to build on a strong foundation.
“I think it’s extremely vital that the next person be as dynamic if we can find someone very similar to Jonathan that has the vision and drive and tenacity that it takes to bring us to the next level.”
The board will have a special called meeting on June 9 in which members will interview and possibly select a company that will lead a national search for the new CEO and executive director.
