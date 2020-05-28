Petal mayor declines aldermen’s request to resign

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal Mayor Hal Marx refused a request to resign over comments he made on social media regarding the death of George Floyd.
Petal aldermen called for Marx’s resignation on Thursday night during a special-called meeting to address the situation. The Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a resolution to censure Marx over his comments and tabled motions to reduce the mayor’s salary and adopt a social media policy.
Marx was criticized for comments he made regarding video of Floyd’s arrest that has circulated online and caused outrage, protests and an FBI investigation.
Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minn.
The video shows Floyd, a black man, yelling “I can’t breathe” repeatedly while a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him down with a knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.
Floyd appeared to lose consciousness in the video, though the officer kept his knee on his neck for minutes after Floyd stopped moving.
Marx commented on the incident on Facebook and Twitter Tuesday night. His initial post on Twitter asked, “Why in the world would anyone choose to become a #Police Officer in our society? #backtheblue #ThinBlueLine.”
He went on to say in another tweet that he did not see anything unreasonable in the video.
Four officers involved were fired, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called for the arrest officer to be criminally charged.
The Board of Aldermen issued a statement at the beginning of the meeting, saying the city wishes to embrace the diversity of Petal and condemned Marx’s comments for isolating groups in the city.
“He is out of touch with the citizens and unfit to continue in his capacity as mayor,” the statement read.
Marx responded to the statement, saying he didn’t think through his comments and wished he had said it differently. He said he didn’t mean to minimize Floyd’s death, but wished to say that people often rush to judgement without getting all the facts.
He went on to ask the aldermen to point out any of his comments that were racist, claiming the posts were misinterpreted.
Marx declined the request for resignation and said he would serve out his term, which ends July 1, 2021.
The Board tabled an agenda item requesting a salary reduction for the mayor to get an opinion from the Attorney General. Aldermen also tabled a motion to introduce a social media policy to allow further research and discussion.
