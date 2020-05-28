Pascagoula Fire Dept. giving away free face masks Monday

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - If you need a face mask, but can’t find one, the Pascagoula Fire Department has you covered. Monday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to noon, firefighters will be giving KN95 masks away to residents for free at the Pascagoula Senior Center (1912 Live Oak Ave).
The department recently received 12,000 KN95 masks to distribute to the public. The giveaway at the Senior Center will be a drive-thru style. People coming to receive masks must stay in their cars. No walk ups are allowed. And there’s a a five mask limit per car.
Barricades will be in place to direct cars through the one-way drive-thru. Cars will enter from Carver Street and will exit east onto Live Oak Avenue.
If there are still masks after Monday’s giveaway, a second distribution will be set up for Tuesday.
