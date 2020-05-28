Moss Point’s Larry Simmons Collecting Power-5 Offers

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The last time Moss Point was a recruiting hot bed was when Devin Booker was dominating coast basketball seven years ago. Major FBS programs now have their eyes set on another Tiger who could be just as special.
Rising junior wide receiver, Larry Simmons, has been pulling in Power-5 offers, amid the pandemic, since the beginning of April. Simmons has received interest from the following schools: Oregon, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida State, Nebraska, Indiana, Miami (FL), Arkansas, Auburn, Southern Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama State (HBCU) and Alabama.
The 6′1″, 170-pound wideout had nearly 50 receptions in 2019 for over 1,035 yards and nine touchdowns for Moss Point. Simmons averaged over 21 yards a catch in 11 games last season, while also spending time at running back, toting the ball 22 times for 192 yards and three scores.
Simmons is grateful for the attention, but continues to develop his game.
“It’s a great process, but I’m just staying hungry and humble throughout the process," Simmons told WLOX. “I’m working on my hands and my route running, just going up and catching the ball at its highest point. I’m just staying calm, humble about it. Just working with my quarterback. We’re just giving it (our) all.”
