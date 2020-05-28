Moss Point delivers masks to employees to help businesses open up safely

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Moss Point is being extra cautious when it comes to opening up businesses with more relaxed guidelines. To make sure people will remain safe, city leaders are working with clergymen and pastors to pass out masks to businesses and restaurants throughout Moss Point.
Moss Point Mayor Mario King said he also used this opportunity to teach others on when to properly socially distance yourself as well as when and where to wear a mask.
“We’re looking to be educating and making sure that we are fully educating our community over the next week or two," King said. "To make sure that they fully understand before we just open up everything.”
While essential businesses will follow guidelines put in place by Gov. Tate Reeves, King wants to wait on opening entertainment venues.
“At this point in time, my recommendation is not going to be to open those bars on the first, but maybe the following week we’ll have a special call once we have more guidelines," King said. "To put something in place that will actually work and give them the autonomy to actually be able to function in a safe and efficient way.”
One of those guidelines is that workers must wear masks. Employees at Taco Bell, like Deleana Crittenden, got quite the surprise when King pulled up to the drive-thru window.
“I thought he needed something. I thought it was a customer saying there was something wrong with their order or something like that," Crittenden said. "Then he was like here’s some masks and I was like oh my god. I said are you Mario the mayor and he was like yeah nice to meet you. I said thank you for showing that you care and for giving us the masks.”
With the help of the Clergy Committee, King will be distributing more masks to businesses on May 29 as well.
Once masks have been distributed to all the businesses and restaurants in Moss Point, King said people will be able to come up to Fire Station 1 to pick up a mask for themselves.
