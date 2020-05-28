Less rain, more heat

Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
By Wesley Williams | May 28, 2020 at 4:45 AM CDT - Updated May 28 at 5:40 AM

Today we expect less rain and more heat. Thursday brings mostly sunny skies with only a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. This afternoon’s high temperatures will probably reach the upper 80s with a heat index in the 90s. While there will be better rain chances tonight into Friday, a drier pattern is expected by this weekend as a high pressure system arrives with perhaps slightly lower humidity around early next week.