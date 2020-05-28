Hunter Stanley named Third-Team All-American

Stanley, who played in his second season with the Golden Eagles, appeared in eight games. The right-hander posted a 2-0 record with three saves and a 1.42 earned run average, while fanning 22 and walking just one over 12 2/3 innings in the team’s abbreviated season due to COVID-19. Southern Miss finished at 12-4. A preseason watch list member for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Award, Stanley went two or more innings in four outings and did not allow a run over his final three outings, spanning four innings.