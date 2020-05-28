Hunter Stanley named Third-Team All-American

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (USM Athletics) - Southern Miss senior relief pitcher Hunter Stanley (Hammond, La.) earned third-team All-America honors Tuesday by the publication Collegiate Baseball, powered by Diamond.
Stanley, who played in his second season with the Golden Eagles, appeared in eight games. The right-hander posted a 2-0 record with three saves and a 1.42 earned run average, while fanning 22 and walking just one over 12 2/3 innings in the team’s abbreviated season due to COVID-19. Southern Miss finished at 12-4. A preseason watch list member for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Award, Stanley went two or more innings in four outings and did not allow a run over his final three outings, spanning four innings.
Stanley struck out a season-high six against New Orleans (2/18) over 2 2/3 innings with a walk to earn his first win of the year. In five outings during the year, Stanley whiffed at least three batters and ended the year with a two-inning outing against Troy (3/10), fanning three and walking one to earn a save.
He is the first Golden Eagle relief pitcher to garner an accolade from Collegiate Baseball since Nick Sandlin garnered third-team honors in 2017. Stanley also is the fifth player to achieve All-America status from the publication since 2017 as well.
Other members of the “Mississippi Big 3” were also selected. Ole Miss junior third baseman, Tyler Keenan, was tabbed as a first-team All-American, while his teammate, junior shortstop, Anthony Servideo, received second-team honors. Ole Miss sophomore left-handed pitcher, Doug Nikhazy, and Mississippi State lefty, Christian MacLeod, join Stanley on the third-team.