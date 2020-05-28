Class of 2020 graduates get to walk across the stage after all

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Seniors from across the Gulf Coast have worked toward that day when they can walk across the stage. Many who thought they wouldn’t get that chance because of COVID-19 are now suiting up for the walk. So, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum is ready to honor the Gulf Coast’s graduating class of 2020, and it all starts Friday.
“Once we figured out that we could do high school graduations, we had to set up a protocol that would work, not only for us but for the guests and the graduates. We got big help last week when the governor came up with some protocol for going back to church. He referred to seating in family units,” said Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center Executive Director Matt McDonnell.
“That’s exactly what we’ve done. We’ve issued four tickets per graduate for the six schools that will be graduating with us over the next two weekends, Harrison County this weekend and Jackson County next weekend. Those four tickets per graduate are going to primarily with family units. We’ve got seating set up in the arena for guests in pods of four with plenty of space in between and we skip every other row,” McDonnell said.
“The seating for the graduates themselves will be individual seating, on the floor, six feet apart in all directions. The graduates will enter the facility through the convention center, and the guests will enter through the north and south entrances of the arena,” McDonnell said. “We’re asking the guests to bring their tickets. You have to have that ticket to get in. We are limited on seating based on social distancing and that’s the only way we can account to make sure that we are accommodating an accurate amount of people."
Because of regulations, the Coliseum is restricted to the number of people that can access the arena just like restaurants and other places of business.
“The building is capable of holding upwards of 11,000 people when you go 360 degrees in all directions for seating. In terms of this event, with social distancing and large graduating class of about 300, that puts us at 1,200 seats. That’s just a little bit over 10% that we will have for a capacity,” said McDonnell. “It does, however, allow for social distancing. We have lines set up six feet apart when you enter the building. We ask that you honor those. We ask that when you enter the building, you avoid close contact with strangers. We ask that you wash your hands. If you prefer to wear a mask, we have no problems with that; we encourage you to do that. At the end, we will dismiss you by sections. So, as a guest, when you come, pay attention to your section. When we all out that section number, we’ll dismiss the sections in an orderly fashion to keep grouping from taking place on the exits."
After more than four decades of graduations, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center didn’t want to miss a year of tradition.
“We’re proud to be able to do this. It’s a 43-year tradition here at the facility. Over three generations of students, of families, have graduated here at the Coliseum. We did not want that to end this year, and we’re glad we’re able to accommodate the six high school that held off long enough to make it happen," McDonnell said.
Graduations taking place this weekend start with D’Iberville High School Friday night, West Harrison High School on Saturday morning and Harrison Central High School on Saturday night.
