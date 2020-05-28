Class of 2020 graduates get to walk across the stage after all

“The building is capable of holding upwards of 11,000 people when you go 360 degrees in all directions for seating. In terms of this event, with social distancing and large graduating class of about 300, that puts us at 1,200 seats. That’s just a little bit over 10% that we will have for a capacity,” said McDonnell. “It does, however, allow for social distancing. We have lines set up six feet apart when you enter the building. We ask that you honor those. We ask that when you enter the building, you avoid close contact with strangers. We ask that you wash your hands. If you prefer to wear a mask, we have no problems with that; we encourage you to do that. At the end, we will dismiss you by sections. So, as a guest, when you come, pay attention to your section. When we all out that section number, we’ll dismiss the sections in an orderly fashion to keep grouping from taking place on the exits."