William Carey University hosts virtual education recruitment session

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dean of Education and Executive Vice President of William Carey University Dr. Ben Burnett said the coronavirus pandemic caused the Department of Education to rethink how it connects with students, and that includes recruitment.
Like with many interactions now, the university is virtually recruiting graduates of education.
“This is not just for Mississippi or people in the area, because our online graduate programs are really reaching all over the country,” Burnett said.
Burnett said WCU will spread that national reach with a live virtual graduate of education recruitment session on Facebook and William Carey’s YouTube page on June 2.
Burnett said they will cover everything future educators need to know about licensure, admission requirements and more.
“Certainly people will be asking about cost of the programs, because nation-wide our graduate programs here at William Carey are very competitive with other programs around the country, so we will be talking about tuition and admission procedures and how our online programs work,” Burnett said.
He added it doesn’t matter if you graduated from William Carey University or another school. If your goal is reaching the next level in education, this session will help get you there.
“If somebody has a bachelor’s degree in education, we have an online master’s degree. If they already have their master’s degree and are interested in working towards their doctorate or if they want to get certified in educational leadership to become an administrator,” Burnett said.
Burnett said the guidance given during this upcoming graduate of education recruitment is the same information that has lead to an average of 500 education students, both graduate and undergrad, each summer from William Carey University.
Burnett said since the virtual recruitment session is on Facebook and the university’s YouTube page will be live, your question can be answered in real time, and they will be saved to be answered afterwards.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.