WATCH: Gov. Reeves gives daily COVID-19 briefing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is set to discuss the latest on the state’s efforts to combat COVID-19.
Tuesday, he discussed the lessons he’s learned in the months of dealing with the pandemic. Now, as the state faces a potential second wave in the fall, Reeves said the key to getting through that without another shelter-in-place order and economic shutdown is through what he calls the “little things” -- wearing masks, avoiding crowds, and staying at least six feet apart.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.