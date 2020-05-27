Tropical Storm Bertha forms near South Carolina

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Bertha suddenly formed on Wednesday morning. The storm had max winds of 45 mph and was located offshore of South Carolina.
Bertha was previously a disorganized tropical wave off the east coast of Florida. But, the system quickly become better organized and intensified early Wednesday, causing the National Hurricane Center to give it a name.
Bertha’s forecast calls for the storm to make landfall today, eventually weakening and falling apart as it moves inland by tomorrow. Heavy rain and gusty wind will threaten areas near North Carolina and South Carolina.
“Many people in South Carolina probably went to bed last night not expecting to wake up today to a land-falling tropical storm,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Wednesday. “Thankfully these east coast impacts are fairly minimal for a tropical system. But, it just goes to show how incredibly quickly things can change when it comes to tropics.”
This poses no threat to Mississippi or the Gulf Coast. Hurricane Season officially starts on Monday.
